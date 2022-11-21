Man allegedly stole car while owner slept

A man, who allegedly stole a vehicle from a person who lent him a hand, has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

A magistrate's complaint, filed against 42-year-old Vince Perez Quitugua, alleged that he visited the Grand Plaza Hotel Nov. 15, where he met with the victim and stole the vehicle from the hotel’s parking garage.

"The defendant, who is known to the victim, was permitted in the victim's room at the hotel to charge his phone. The victim fell asleep and the car keys and car were gone when the victim woke up,” the magistrate's complaint said.

Guam Police Department officers said Quitugua took the vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Four days after the incident, police located the vehicle, described as a 2013 Nissan Sentra, in Sinajana.

"The defendant was found nearby and claimed that he had borrowed the vehicle, but failed to return it. The defendant further stated that he knew that the victim was looking for her vehicle and decided to continue using it,” the complaint said.

Based on investigation findings, Quitugua was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony.