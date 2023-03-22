Henry Dixon Crudup, 38, was arrested on suspicion of striking a woman on the head with his cane “numerous times.” Crudup was charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to a complaint filed Monday with the Superior Court of Guam, the alleged assault occurred Dec. 25, 2022, at He-Ho Market in Harmon.

“When officers (with the Guam Police Department) arrived, they observed a female, … who appeared to be bleeding from the right side of her head, in the parking lot of the store,” the complaint stated.

The altercation allegedly began when the woman asked Crudup “about food that she had left behind." Crudup allegedly responded by swinging his cane numerous times at the woman, striking “her head and the right side of her body," the complaint stated.

A witness, who saw the argument between the two, told police "she had seen the defendant strike the victim with his cane.” Another witness "observed the victim yell in pain ... while walking towards the store.”

Officers observed an open wound on the woman’s head and redness to one of her arms and reported complaints of pain from the woman.

The magistrate complaint stated that Crudup had two outstanding bench warrants in two separate cases. Both include charges related to aggravated assault within the last two years.

Documents submitted to the magistrate court by the Office of the Attorney General, in consideration for pretrial confinement, showed Crudup’s criminal history extends to other jurisdictions. He has been arrested numerous times and convicted at least three times, according to the AG's office.

He was convicted in Newark, New Jersey, for simple assault and again in Essex County, New Jersey for aggravated assault involving the attempt to cause bodily injury. A third conviction, noted as “federal,” involved carrying a prohibited weapon with the intent to use it.

According to court documents, Crudup was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony.