A man who spent a month in jail for a 2019 assault case has been newly charged and is accused of punching a 14-year-old boy and threatening to stab him with a knife.

Robert Lusio was charged with terrorizing, assault and child abuse after a woman reported to the Guam Police Department Sunday that Lusio tried to “stab her son with a knife,” according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

When officers arrived, they saw Lusio, 41, yelling at the woman's son, 14, while holding a knife. The woman said Lusio lived in a different unit of the same apartment in Malesso' and she heard Lusio say, “Just wait. I'm going to kill you,” and “I'm (going to) cut off your leg,” in Chuukese, the complaint stated.

Police later met with the teen, who said Lusio punched him in the stomach, cursed at him and showed him a knife. Another witness also said he saw Lusio strike the 14-year-old while waving a knife.

Lusio allegedly told GPD he did not “punch the boy or use a knife, but they did have an argument because the boy was bullying his son,” according to the complaint. Lusio, also known as Robert Lucio, pleaded guilty to assault in a 2019 case and served 30 days in jail.

There also appeared to be a bench warrant issued for Lusio in the 2019 case, the complaint stated.

According to Post files, Lusio's 2019 case stems from a machete attack on two people near a funeral home, where the victims had just attended a rosary.