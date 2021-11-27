A man was placed under arrest after he allegedly threatened to kill a security guard and another man at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in Tamuning on Monday.

Jeremy Todd Quipua Sablan Toves, 31, was charged with two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony and two counts of harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was filling out an intake form to be admitted to GBHWC when he got upset with the security guard.

The suspect threw down the clipboard and punched a metal bench before telling the victim that he did not want to talk to him, adding “I’m going to kill all of you guys.”

A second male victim showed up to assist when the suspect allegedly told them, “I will break your neck and kill you.”

The suspect is known to have a history of violence at GBHWC, documents state.