A man who was pulled over Sunday by Guam Police Department officers was arrested after he was accused of attacking and threatening police officers.

Byron Torres Naputi, 37, was charged with two counts of assault against a peace officer as a third-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Naputi was stopped by authorities in Hågat.

Police believed Naputi was under the influence of narcotics and one officer recognized Naputi from a previous encounter, documents state.

Naputi allegedly refused to follow the officer’s command to turn off his car, grabbed the officer’s shirt and punched the officer in the eye.

He also allegedly punched another officer while resisting arrest before police removed him from his car and placed him into a patrol vehicle.

Naputi then asked the officer for his first name before allegedly threatening to kill the office and two other officers on the scene, documents state.