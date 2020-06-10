A man accused of threatening to kill an employee at a gas station in Anigua has been placed under arrest.

KC Rayphand, also known as Temme Heatson, Envy Ramond and Redman Paus, 35, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony and criminal trespass.

According to court documents, Rayphand went into the gas station's store to buy beer when he began to yell and complain about the price increase for beer.

He appeared to be drunk, according to witnesses. The gas station employee sold him the beer before telling him that he would not sell him any more as he appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Rayphand refused to leave the property and yelled in Chuukese, "I'll come back and kill you! If I don't do it tonight, then I'll keep coming back to look for you and kill you then!" documents state.

He then allegedly grabbed a stick at the doorway and started to swing it at the employee, documents state.

A homeless man intervened and stopped the suspect.

The gas station employee told police there had been previous incidents in which Rayphand was aggressive and physical with him, documents state.