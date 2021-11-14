A man who allegedly threatened to kill a person known to him has been arrested.

Christopher Puletasi Jr., 36, was charged with strangulation and terrorizing both as third-degree felonies, along with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and twice with assault as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was looking at his phone when the suspect allegedly told him, “I’m Samoan, I’m trained to kill.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim pushed the suspect before the suspect grabbed knives and stood over the victim threatening to kill him, documents state.

The victim allegedly told officers that the suspect had been drinking whiskey and just “snapped” for no apparent reason.

The suspect allegedly admitted to hitting the victim.

A witness told authorities that he pulled the suspect off the victim when he saw the suspect with knives, documents state.