A man was placed under arrest in connection with a reported threat to kill a woman and children known to him.

Chad Jason Mantanona, 43, is charged with two counts of family violence as misdemeanors and two counts of harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a complaint in Malojloj on Tuesday night. The victim told officers that the suspect has been threatening her since Friday, Feb. 21.

The suspect argued with her after accusing the victim of cheating on him and he threatened to kill her if he catches her with someone, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly attempted to kick the victim's leg. In another alleged incident, the suspect started yelling at the victim to get her inside the car and punched the roof of the car, which scared the victim, court documents state.

He is also accused of threatening the victim that he would put her “in her box” and kill himself and the children if she called the police, according to documents state.

In another alleged incident, the suspect told the victim he would kill them all if she made the children go against him.

The victim told authorities she was in fear for her safety and the safety of her children.