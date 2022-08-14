A man who made demands at a hospital was arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot people there and at a department store.

Bradley Glenn Martin, 71, was charged with terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, Martin showed up to the Guam Regional Medical City on Thursday demanding to be seen for pain in his legs before telling officials, “If nothing gets done and you guys discharge me, you will have a lot of problems here and will require the police here.”

A doctor allegedly told officers Martin requested a procedure that was impossible to perform and stated, “If you discharge me, I’m going to the rooftop of Kmart and start shooting people, to include everyone here.”

Martin allegedly admitted to police that he had the ability to hide weapons very well including things that go “boom.”