A man who police removed from a Chalan Pago home on Friday returned the following day and allegedly broke into the home, threatened to kill a woman known to him and assaulted a police officer.

Scott Castro Chong was charged with burglary, assault of a peace officer and family violence, according to a complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday.

The complaint stated Chong returned to the home on Saturday and gained entry into the home by “pushing in an air-conditioning unit.” He entered the victim’s bedroom and allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair, then choked her.

“The defendant then grabbed the victim's neck, causing her to stop breathing for about five seconds. The defendant exited the bedroom and retrieved a kitchen knife. The defendant held the knife to the victim's throat, saying something to the effect of, 'We are going to die tonight,'” the complaint stated.

The complaint stated that a minor witnessed the series of events and that a 911 dispatcher who the victim called confirmed hearing “what sounded like someone breaking into the victim’s residence." The dispatcher also overheard a male individual ask, "Did you want to die tonight? Let me see your neck." The dispatcher heard a struggle ensue, the complaint stated.

Following the struggle, “the victim was able to calm the defendant by asking to smoke a cigarette outside," the complaint stated.

That’s when police arrived.

“The victim ran to police and yelled for help. The defendant chased after the victim and engaged in a struggle with her. Police told the defendant to let the victim go, but the defendant would not comply,” the complaint said. "The defendant eventually let go and approached (the officer) and used his right leg to strike the officer's groin area. The defendant continued to advance toward the officer,” the complaint stated.

Police observed the victim had a three-inch abrasion to her neck, redness to the right side of the neck and a small abrasion to her arm and big toe, the complaint stated.

Chong was confined to the Department of Corrections on $10,000 cash bail.