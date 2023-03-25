A man was charged with misdemeanor assault on allegations he caused bodily injury to two people at a Dededo home March 10.

The charges stem from a reported disturbance. A witness told police “her two relatives had been assaulted by Lorin Tdog Ehmes,” as stated in the magistrate complaint filed March 11.

According to the witness, Ehmes was “in a very intoxicated state” when the alleged events transpired.

The witness reported to officers with the Guam Police Department that Ehmes was threatening her relatives, but didn’t know why Ehmes was so upset.

“The report further states that the defendant then threw a rock at victim one, striking her in the back,” the complaint stated. "The report also states that the defendant then struck victim two with a stick. The report indicates that police observed injuries on the two women consistent with what they had been told."

The Guam Office of the Attorney General called for Ehmes to be detained and cited prior criminal history, convictions related to driving while intoxicated and felony attempted theft of property and criminal trespass, in its report.

Ehmes was detained, with cash bail set at $2,000.