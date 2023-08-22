A 24-year-old man was charged on suspicion of assaulting and throwing a steak knife at a woman.

On Aug. 16, police responded to an assault complaint at a Dededo residence where a woman told them she had been arguing with a man known to her, Jesse James Flores, at the home earlier in the day, according to a magistrate's complaint.

During the argument, Flores allegedly held the woman down against a staircase before she struck Flores in the face to get away.

As the woman walked away, Flores allegedly punched her in the back of her head, causing her to fall forward.

"The defendant then kicked the victim in her lower back and buttocks, hurting the victim," the complaint stated.

The woman called the police. After she did, Flores allegedly threw a knife at her but missed.

Officers interviewed Flores, who allegedly admitted to pushing the woman and throwing a steak knife at her. According to the complaint, police confiscated the knife.

Flores was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor and faces a year in prison.

He appeared in court Saturday and was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $1,000 cash bail by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, according to the Office of the Attorney General's Magistrate Summary Report.