Alfredo Bustamante was charged for allegedly throwing a cellphone at a woman's eye, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Saturday, police responded to a call by a woman who said Bustamante attacked her and she was hiding in her bedroom, the complaint stated.

Officers then met with the woman whose left eye was bleeding from the inner eye socket, had black and blue swelling and her eyelids appeared "puffy" and closing, according to the complaint.

She appeared to be crying, nervous and scared and officers saw she was "very traumatized and shaking tremendously," the complaint stated.

The woman told officers Bustamante grabbed her cellphone and threw it at her left eye which was the cause of the injury. A witness was able to corroborate the woman's statement, according to the complaint.

Bustamante was charged with aggravated assault and family violence as third-degree felonies and family violence as a misdemeanor.