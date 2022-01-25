A Dededo man said it wasn't his fault he threw a rock at a car, claiming the driver and spouse were messing with his internet.

Cyril John Tirona Reyes faces charges of criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

The Guam Police Department responded to a call at around 8:15 a.m. Jan. 21 of a disturbance in Dededo. A man alleged that a person known to him and who lives in his neighborhood, 30-year-old defendant Reyes, threw a rock that damaged his car, documents state.

At roughly 7:35 a.m., the witness and his spouse were leaving their residence in separate cars. That's when the defendant exited his residence and allegedly threw a rock at one of the vehicles, which the witness' spouse was driving.

Officers checked the car and found a dent, approximately 2-inches in diameter, in the middle of the passenger door, documents state.

When the officers spoke to Reyes, he claimed that the witness and his spouse were messing with his internet, stating that he was frustrated and it wasn't his fault he threw the rock, documents state. He couldn't explain how they messed with his internet, according to court documents.