A man who was arrested over the weekend in connection to a store robbery in Harmon allegedly used a rental car to flee the scene.

Vincent Ryan Johnny, 28, was charged with second- and third-degree robbery, both as second-degree felonies, and theft of property as a third-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a robbery at the New Home Plus Mart in Harmon on Saturday.

The victim told police a man was armed with what appeared to be a screwdriver-type "ice pick" when he rushed into the cashier's station. She said the man held the object to her stomach and took money from the cash register before he fled the scene, documents state.

He stole about $700 in cash, which included the sale amounts from that day, documents state.

Witnesses said the man went into the store twice that day prior to the alleged robbery. Officers also reviewed the store's video surveillance footage.

The suspect was seen leaving in a white Mazda sedan, which authorities later tracked to a rental car company in Harmon.

An employee at the business told officers the car was recently returned, and that the driver matched the description of the suspect wanted in connection to the robbery, documents state.

Police found Johnny as well as a bag containing about $538 in cash, which the suspect denied that he owned, documents state.