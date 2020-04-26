Man allegedly was driving a stolen car when he broke into a Harmon home

A 23-year-old man faces a number of charges after he allegedly used a stolen car when he broke into a home in Harmon.

MK Makichy was charged with theft by receiving stolen motor vehicle as a second-degree felony; assault on a police officer as a third-degree felony; and resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and assault all as misdemeanors, according to documents filed in court.

The defendant allegedly broke into a Harmon home at around 2 a.m. on April 25. The victim heard the security door to his residence open so he went to the kitchen to investigate when he allegedly found the defendant, who is a stranger to him, documents state.

Makichy left the house. When the victim followed him, he challenged the victim to fight and threw a beer can at the victim when he said no. The defendant got into a gray sedan and left, documents state.

The victim called the police and just before they arrived Makichy returned, according to documents. As the defendant was approaching the victim police arrived so he ran towards the jungle to escape. Police, with the assistance of another citizen, were able to locate and apprehend the defendant who repeatedly kicked the police officers, striking at least one of them.

Police later discovered that the gray sedan Makichy was driving was stolen from a Dededo home.