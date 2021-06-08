A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman and others known to him.

Bratley Paulis, 35, also known as Pratley Paul, was charged twice with family violence as a third-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, each including a special allegation of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He also faces an additional charge of terrorizing, family violence and violation of a court order.

According to court documents, the suspect was arguing with a woman known to him on Friday when he chased after her with a machete. The victim allegedly told police she believed the suspect didn’t hit her because of the children who were inside the home.

The suspect is then accused of holding a knife to the victim’s face the following morning, documents state.

The victim, who was sleeping on her bed with two children, allegedly told police she woke up to extreme pain on her face later that day and the suspect standing over her.

One of the children told police they saw the suspect punch the victim in the face, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly threatened to kill her and everyone at the residence.

Officers arrested the suspect after he returned to the residence the following day, documents state.

During a search of the suspect’s car, police found a knife and machete.

The suspect was on pretrial release for a separate 2020 case where he was ordered to have no contact and to stay away from the victim in this latest case, documents state.