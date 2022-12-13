A man and two women in separate incidents are facing felony charges related to a stolen car and solar panels.

Court documents state officers responded Dec. 8 to a reported theft at a Mangilao residence. A woman said she was told a man was seen on the roof of a house she had recently built but that was not yet occupied.

The woman told police seven new solar lights, each valued at $1,000, was removed from the rooftop. Officers later checked the premises and noticed “empty food cans scattered in the back patio and also on the rooftop, indicating someone had been staying there,” documents state.

Later, on Sunday, officers received reports of a man on the rooftop at Young Pågat Market in Mangilao. When they arrived, officers said the man jumped off the roof and ran into the Mangilao golf course. Police apprehended the individual, later identified as Martil Teliu.

Teliu, according to court documents, matched descriptions from several people in the Pågat, Mangilao area of someone who had been stealing items on private property.

As officers were bringing Teliu to the precinct for questioning, they drove by the house with the missing solar lights. Teliu allegedly admitted he had been staying there on the back porch and the rooftop.

When asked specifically if he had taken the solar lights, Teliu responded that “he had already answered the question and wasn't going to repeat himself,” documents state.

Teliu was charged Monday in the Superior Court of Guam with theft of property.

Car theft

Cherlyn Bernard was also charged Monday in the Superior Court, with theft of an automobile. She was first reported after relatives told officers she had taken car keys without permission on Nov. 25.

On Sunday, officers patrolling the Swamp Road area of Dededo saw a car with expired registration tags and a license plate registered to another vehicle. Inside the car was Bernard, who was driving, and Anjolisha Natasha Guerrero Aguon in the passenger seat, documents state.

When the car was at a stop, officers saw both women shifting around inside the vehicle. Officers also later saw two machetes inside, according to the charging documents, but the women denied having any weapons in the car.

Officers then asked if they had drugs in the car and, after some hesitation, the women allegedly said “there is a glass pipe in the car.”

Aguon was later seen dropping a clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, police said, on the floor of the front passenger seat as an officer walked past. Aguon also allegedly admitted to having a straw with meth in one of her pockets. The substance was seized and tested positive for methamphetamine, documents state.

In addition to the theft of an automobile charge, Bernard had bench two warrants for her arrest in a 2019 misdemeanor case and a 2020 felony case.

Aguon was charged as a co-defendant with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.