A man and a woman have been charged with abusing a 6-year-old and a 1-year-old.

Faith Joy Salas Chung and Jaymart Nucum Reyes have been charged with child abuse after a 6-year-old boy was found to have bruising under both eyes and discoloration of both wrists, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The boy also was seen with swelling, a cut with dried blood near his eyes and bruised chest and knees, as well as scars on the scalp, according to the complaint.

Chung, in particular, was identified as the person responsible for harming the boy and allegedly did so as retaliation for the boy talking to Child Protective Services, the complaint stated.

The boy accused Chung of "slamming him to the ground" and punching him.

Reyes was accused of punching the boy.

A 1-year-old was also seen to have visible signs of abuse that included a red imprint of a hand on the thigh and bruising behind the right ear, according to the complaint.

Chung admitted to police the allegations were true, but not the whole truth, and told different stories about the 6-year-old's injuries.

Chung did, however, admit to grabbing the boy in frustration, lifting him up, and then throwing him down toward the bed. She said she assumed the boy hit the bed frame, the complaint stated.

Chung then reported Reyes disciplines the boy, but she has not seen him strike the boy.

Chung also admitted to spanking the 1-year-old because the child refused to behave.

Chung was charged with three counts of child abuse and Reyes with one count, all as misdemeanors.