Man arrested, accused of trying to remove solar light fixture

Police said they arrested a man they believe was caught on surveillance video, allegedly attempting to remove a solar light fixture from a Dededo home in broad daylight.

Police identified Raul Jose Quinata, 24, believed to be the man in the video trying to remove screws that fastened the fixture to a wall. However, the man in the video couldn't manage to loosen the fixture and ended up breaking it before walking away.

The case was assumed by GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division for a follow-up investigation, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Quinata was arrested on suspicion of the following offenses:

• Criminal trespass;

• Criminal mischief; and

• Attempted theft of property.

Quinata was subsequently booked and released. The case was sent to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.