A man was arrested after being accused of repeatedly attacking a pregnant woman known to him.

Michael Francisco Villagomez, 29, was charged with family violence and assault of an unborn child as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, police responded to a home in Yigo on Sunday after witnesses reported the attack.

Villagomez and the woman got into an argument last Friday when he allegedly hit her face and struck her arms and shoulder multiple times, documents state.

The woman told police she was a few months pregnant.

Witnesses allegedly told officers that Villagomez attacked her at least twice a week and sent the woman a threatening text message.

Villagomez allegedly admitted to arguing with the woman and slapping her face, documents state.