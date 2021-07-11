A man who allegedly uses drugs and gets violent when he hears voices was arrested and charged in court after trying to force a woman known to him into a vehicle at the Micronesia Mall.

Police responded to the disturbance at about 6:14 p.m. on July 8.

Kairon Fareway, who is also known to spell his last name Farewey or Faraway, and the woman had gotten into an argument when he punched her, the woman told police, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman because afraid and jumped out of the car. As she lay on the ground, she alleged that Fareway tried to hit her with the vehicle before stopping the car and trying to force her back into the car.

A resident tried to help the woman after seeing her being pushed into the car, seemingly against her will. The second person came to the woman’s aid after noting her fear.

The woman told police that this was not the first time Fareway assaulted her but she never reported previous incidents, documents state. She she Fareway was "always drunk and consuming methamphetamines.“

She also told police that ”when he hears voices in his head, that's when he somehow gets mad and starts to assault her,” documents state.

Officers observed swelling on Gideon's upper lip, and swelling and redness on her left knee from jumping out of the vehicle’s path. Officers also noted that as they were interviewing the woman, Fareway attempted to intimidate her in front of the police officers, insisting there was nothing wrong, documents state.