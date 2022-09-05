A man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman known to him for a second time.

A woman told police that on Sept. 3, Paul Palsis came home from work “highly intoxicated,” and began arguing with her over a child. A magistrate complaint filed by the Office of the Attorney General said Palsis tried to punch the victim on the head while she was carrying the infant.

The victim managed to run out of the residence and into a neighbor’s home, according to the complaint.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Defendant chased her and that she ran into a neighbor's home. Victim told police that there was an earlier incident two months prior where Defendant tried to choke her, causing her to drop the baby,” the complaint said.

Palsis was arrested by Guam Police Department officers and charged with family violence as a misdemeanor.