Man arrested after meth is allegedly found in his bag

A man who was in a car, initially stopped by police for reckless driving, was arrested after police found crystal methamphetamine in his bag, according to the Guam Police Department.

On Jan. 21, officers assigned to the Southern Precinct Command conducted a traffic stop by Tarzan Falls in Santa Rita as part of a reckless driving investigation.

Officers met with the passenger, a 36-year-old Michael Francis Duenas. A search of his bag was conducted. Officers found a small bag with a crystalline substance that later tested presumptive positive, GPD stated.

Officers arrested Duenas on allegations of:

• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute

• Warrant of Arrest

Duenas was subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections.

This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution, GPD stated.