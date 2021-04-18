Jefferson Rayphand was arrested on allegations that he threatened to stab and kill two women on Tuesday.

A court complaint said the 43-year-old Rayphand and the women were driving home from a family gathering where the defendant was drinking alcohol.

During the car ride, court documents said that he began yelling at one of the victims and threw an unopened can of beer at the back of her head.

The victim told police that he then slapped her on the back of the head while he yelled and screamed in the vehicle's back seat.

When they arrived home, the victims attempted to retreat into the home to avoid further conflict but, court documents said, Rayphand continued to yell at the both of them.

Court documents state that he threatened to retrieve a knife and kill both women.

In fear for their lives, the women fled into a bedroom to hide from the defendant.

A third victim, watching children in the home at the time of the incident, told police that she was also frightened.

Court documents did not identify a motive for the incident.

Rayphand faces three counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony and two counts of family violence.