A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a case that alleges he sexually assaulted a teenage girl known to him multiple times.

Robito Desamito Carpo Jr. was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct, each as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim, now 17, told police the suspect inappropriately touched her several times and on different occasions.

The victim allegedly told officers that between May and August 2016, she was napping when she woke up to find the suspect sexually assaulting her. She also alleged the suspect molested her several years prior, adding that the suspect told her it was OK because he had done it to her sisters before, documents state.

The child also said that in April 2019, she awoke to the suspect sexually assaulting her, documents state.

She kicked him and got him to leave. The teen then locked the door and went back to sleep. However, she woke up again to the suspect molesting her, documents state.

She allegedly told authorities the suspect then left the room, and she locked the door again but did not go back to sleep.