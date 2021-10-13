A young girl got into the car of a man known to her under the impression that he would take her to the store to buy water for her ‘nana.’

Instead, that man was accused of sexually molesting the 12-year-old at a beach, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

The Office of the Attorney General filed a magistrate’s complaint against Joseph Marc Thomas Duenas Castro Jr., 31, charging him with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The child alleged at least two incidents occurred in 2019.

In the first incident, the suspect told the girl that “what they are going to do is OK and not to tell anyone cause if he goes to jail it's her fault,” court documents state.

The victim allegedly told police that she was too afraid to stop the suspect, as she had seen him previously attack her brother and her mother.

The child told officers that a week after the first incident, the suspect told her sisters to leave the bedroom before he molested her again, documents state.