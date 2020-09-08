A man has been arrested on charges that accuse him of sexually molesting three boys known to him over the past several years.

Edward Ace Sicat, 28, also known as Kim, was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, and five counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, a 6-year-old boy told police that the suspect had touched his genital area “a hundred times.”

The boy told officers that in one incident, he was in bed trying to sleep when he noticed the suspect allegedly sexually assaulting him.

Each incident lasted about 10 minutes, documents state.

He alleged the incidents occurred when he was between the ages 4 and 5.

A second victim, 14, alleged the suspect inappropriately touched him back in 2018.

He told police he woke to being sexually assaulted before the suspect slowly moved away, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

A third alleged victim, 14, told police he was in the fifth grade when he awoke to being sexually assaulted, court documents state. It’s alleged the suspect repeatedly tried to put his hands back down the child’s shorts after the victim grabbed the suspect’s hand and pulled it out of his shorts.