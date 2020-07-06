Two people were arrested over the Fourth of July weekend after two predawn traffic stops allegedly resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine.

In one of the two cases, Bryan Cabrera Dela Cruz, 42, was stopped at 2:35 a.m. July 4 along Marine Corps Drive and Jalaguac Way in Tamuning while driving a motorcycle. The motorcycle did not have a license plate.

The defendant told police he didn't have a driver's license with him but had one at home. He also told police he was borrowing the bike from a cousin and wanted to go for a ride.

Officers discovered that the vehicle identification number on the metal VIN plate had been scratched off and painted over. Prior to a pat-down, the defendant told police he had "paraphernalia" on him, according to the magistrate's complaint against Dela Cruz. Officers found a glass pipe containing suspected meth residue, court documents state.

Dela Cruz is on felony pretrial release in two other cases.

One charged him in April 2019 with terrorizing, possession of a firearm without the proper ID card, possession on an unregistered firearm and assault. He was accused in that case of threatening another person with a rifle that bystanders eventually removed from him, court documents state.

In a December 2019 case, Dela Cruz is charged with altering a vehicle identification number, resisting arrest, eluding police and reckless driving. This case involved a police chase that went from Tamuning to Nimitz Hill and ended in the arrest of Dela Cruz, who was charged with altering a vehicle ID number as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest and reckless driving. Court documents state police chased the suspect, who was spotted speeding on a motorcycle. The suspect ran after abandoning the motorcycle in Nimitz Hill. He was later found hiding in some brush.

Woman arrested in drug bust in Santa Rita

In another Fourth of July weekend case, police arrested Edith Jean Vegafria after a traffic stop in Santa Rita around 2:30 a.m. July 3.

Vegafria was the front-seat passenger in an SUV that was pulled over after it failed to stop at a red light.

According to the prosecution, in court documents, police officers saw she "appeared to be nervous and was tightly clutching a drawstring bag in her lap."

Officers asked to check the bag and Vegafria consented, the court documents state.

Inside the bag police found a glass pipe with suspected meth residue, and two plastic bags containing a crystalline substance. The substance was later tested, and yielded a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Vegafria was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.