A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection to a disturbance in Inarajan on Sunday.

Police responded to a home in Inarajan on Sunday morning and spoke with the victim, who stated that Jacob Vince Meno, who is known to him, came to his home and started yelling at him and another relative.

The defendant allegedly pushed one of the victims and challenged him to fight. Meno allegedly pushed the victim and punched his face, causing injuries, court documents state.

Meno was convicted of family violence in 2012 and 2019 criminal cases.

Meno was arrested and charged with family violence as a third-degree felony, and harassment as a misdemeanor.