A man was placed under arrest after being accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl known to him.

Joe Martin Borja Mantanona, 28, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, the girl told police that the suspect asked her to massage his back and his thighs before he grabbed her hands and put them on his genitals.

The suspect allegedly reached underneath the victim’s shirt and grabbed her chest, then digitally penetrated her genital area multiple times.

The suspect stopped only after the teen moved away and he told her to “promise you won’t tell anyone,” court documents state.

Another child allegedly told police he witnessed the suspect touching the victim.