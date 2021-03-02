A man was placed under arrest after being accused of repeatedly molesting a girl known to him when she was in the fourth grade.

Ricky Santos Cruz, 37, was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, the girl, now 14, told police that Cruz rubbed her genital area on at least three occasions about six years ago.

Each time, Cruz would wait for the child's parents to leave the residence before he would go into her room, play pornographic videos and massage her "private part," court documents state.

When officers asked if he knew why he was being questioned, Cruz said, "for the things I did in the past," documents state.

He allegedly admitted to police that he touched the girl in a sexual manner several times, and forced her to touch his genital area as well.