A 35-year-old man faces family violence charges for allegedly threatening and attacking a woman.

Paul Christopher Manglona Camacho was charged with strangulation and family violence both as third-degree felonies.

According to documents filed at the Superior Court of Guam, Camacho and the woman got into an argument. He allegedly assaulted and choked her. The suspect allegedly told her, “she will be six feet under,” before he grabbed a hunting knife, and sat at the front door.

The victim opened the kitchen window in an attempt to escape with her 3-year-old child, documents state.

The victim yelled out the window for someone to call police, documents state.

The suspect allegedly squeezed the victim’s neck and covered her mouth to stop her from yelling.

The woman told police that she believed she was going to die, documents state. The suspect let her go and allegedly kicked the right side of her face, documents state.

Officers noted that the suspect was very talkative, repeatedly smacked his lips, ground his teeth, and twitched his neck erratically.