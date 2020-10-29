Man arrested for terrorizing, family violence offenses

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a threat made to a tenant at the Hakubutan Building.

On Oct. 28, the Guam Police Department shut down their Administration Services Bureau in the Tamuning building as investigators worked to determine the credibility of threat or locate the person responsible, according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

This case was assumed by GPD's Domestic Assault Response Team. Investigators tracked down a person of interest relative to the investigation at an apartment in Tamuning.

Thomas Yong Dong Min, was transported to GPD Headquarters in Tiyan for an interview and was later arrested for terrorizing and family violence.

Min was subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.