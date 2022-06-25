A 31-year-old Guam man, Chad Anthony Juanico, was arrested in the alleged beating in a Tumon club of a sailor from the USS Ronald Reagan, the Guam Police Department reported Friday.

At 2:20 a.m. Friday, patrol officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct responded to a disturbance call at Vikings Club.

Upon their arrival, the officers found an unconscious man who was later identified as a sailor from the aircraft carrier. He was transported to Naval Hospital Guam.

The suspect fled the scene but police later found him at a traffic stop near the club, police said.

Juanico was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and driving while impaired.

Juanico was booked and confined.