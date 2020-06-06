A man was arrested on suspicion of attacking a Cocos Island employee on Thursday night in Merizo.

Vincente Matagolai, also known as "Ben" and "Shocking," 50, was charged twice with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the suspect told the victim that dogs were running wild in the area when he suddenly told his friends to park in the Cocos Island tour company’s overflow parking lot.

The worker told the suspect he wasn’t allowed to park there. He also told the suspect to calm down after the suspect yelled, “you choke me,” as he walked toward the roadway, documents state.

The suspect returned minutes later with a wooden stick and allegedly swung it toward the victim’s head. The victim used his arm to block the attack, documents state.

The suspect was located by police at the Merizo Pier and taken into custody.