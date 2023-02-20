Man arrested in alleged road rage case

An alleged case of road rage has led to a man being arrested on charges related to terrorizing.

On Friday, an officer with the Guam Police Department entertained a complaint from a motorist who reported that "while he was driving on Route 2A, an individual in a 2019 red Toyota Tacoma tried cutting him off, tailed him and waved a gun toward him," according to court documents.

The reporting person said he recorded the incident.

“The victim sent police a video he recorded while driving of the defendant, who could be seen waving an unknown object outside his window toward the victim. The victim told police that he feared getting shot,” a magistrate complaint stated.

Officers traced the license plate of the Tacoma and identified Kenneth Scott Cruz II as the owner and paid a visit to his home.

“The defendant spontaneously uttered, ‘Is this about the guy who tried to fight me on the road?’ When asked if he had guns, the defendant responded, ‘Yes.’ He retrieved his guns, for which he had valid firearms identification cards,” the GPD report stated.

Police took Cruz to the Southern Precinct in Hågat and, while en route, he allegedly said a few more things to police.

“The defendant spontaneously uttered, ‘I didn’t mean to drive like that. A lot of bad things have kept happening in my life,'” the complaint stated.

Cruz was charged with one count of terrorizing as a third-degree felony with the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon, as well as one count of reckless conduct as a misdemeanor and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

Although Cruz has no prior convictions, records show he has been arrested in the past, but the grounds for the arrests were not disclosed in the criminal history background report provided to the court.