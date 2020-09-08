Man arrested in alleged sexual assault of woman; Victim alleged police didn't respond to her first call

A man who allegedly told police he was drinking beer with a woman before she passed out has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting her.

Bradley P. Sato, 44, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim, 40, told police she first met the suspect on Aug. 29 after she rode a bus to the Hagåtña pool area.

She told officers they spoke for a while before she gave the suspect $20 to buy beer, documents state. The pair drank before the victim waved down a ride to take her to the Asan Beach Store. The suspect got into the car, as well, documents state.

The victim ran errands at the store before she went to the jungle area to rest, documents state.

That’s when she allegedly told police that she felt someone taking off her pants and underwear before she noticed the suspect laying on top of her.

The victim kicked the suspect off of her, forcing the suspect to run away, documents state.

The victim said the first time she called police, they never showed up, court documents state. The victim also claimed her passport was in her pocket that night, but that it went missing.

On Saturday, the victim saw the suspect again at the Hagåtña pool and called police. This time, police arrived.

The suspect allegedly told officers that “the girl was drunk” and admitted that he had sexually assaulted the victim, court documents state.

He said they were drinking beer that night when he later saw the victim “passed out, naked on the bottom half,” documents state.

He claimed he tried to wake her up by shaking her when he got scared, ran away, and picked up the victim’s passport in the process, documents state.