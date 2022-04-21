A suspect accused of threatening to shoot a man with a spear gun at an apartment building in Malesso' was arrested.

Nicolas Engracio Damian Roberto, 27, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, police responded to the scene on March 19.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim allegedly told officers he was talking to his girlfriend when the suspect yelled, “You don’t know who I am?”

The suspect then approached the victim with a spear gun after the victim said, “Who are you? What’s your name?” according to the prosecution in court documents Thursday.

The victim went inside his apartment unit and locked the door before the suspect allegedly said, “You better watch out! You come out here I’ll shoot you!”

The victim looked outside the window and saw the suspect allegedly pointing the spear gun at him before stating, “I’ll be back!”

Neighbors identified the suspect to police, documents state.

The suspect was located on Tuesday and allegedly admitted he encountered the victim last month and had a spear gun with him at the time.