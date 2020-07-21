A man accused of an attack involving a spear was arrested again in an alleged stabbing reported over the weekend.

Kek Ludwig, 38, was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony. The charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, Ludwig was arguing with a woman known to him when he stabbed her with a knife.

The woman was later treated by medics at the scene.

Ludwig allegedly denied stabbing the woman, claiming he saw a child hit her with a hanger, which caused the injury.

Police also noticed other injuries on the woman that were consistent with her report of Ludwig's violent behavior, documents state.

In May 2019, Ludwig was arrested after allegedly attacking a man with a spear in Tamuning.

(Daily Post Staff)