A man was placed under arrest after being accused of using a pipe to threaten another man known to him.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man told police he had seen Mikangelo C. Charfauros, 64, yelling incoherently and cursing at the television. He questioned Charfauros, and that's when Charfauros began yelling and cursing at the victim, according to court documents.

The man questioned Charfauros again before Charfauros grabbed a pipe and gestured as if he was going to strike him with it, court documents state.

Charfauros is also accused of calling out others to fight.

The man told police he feared that Charfauros would harm him with the pipe, documents state.

Charfauros was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor.