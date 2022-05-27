A man was arrested after he was caught by police in the act of allegedly burglarizing a business in Asan early Wednesday morning.

Augustin Junior Duenas Dela Cruz, 45, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and theft as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a Guam police officer patrolling along Marine Corps Drive noticed two men with flashlights walking down the stairs of an Asan business around 3:49 a.m.

The officer noted a van in the parking lot that was reported stolen on May 13, before the men were seen running across the street toward a jungle area, documents state.

Dela Cruz was spotted lying in a grassy area with a black bag that had several stolen items, documents state.

“Ok, sir, I’m sorry. I’m not going to move, you got me,” Dela Cruz allegedly said to police. “I know I was wrong for going there to the warehouse.”

Dela Cruz allegedly admitted to stealing several items including a battery, extension cords, a face mask, a bag, a pair of socks, and a pouch that contained tools and other items.

He apologized and told officers that he was by himself and did not know the other individual, documents state.