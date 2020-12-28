A man was placed under arrest following an assault involving a metal pipe in Agat on Christmas Day.

Willy Quint Duenas, 35, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the victim told police that the suspect was arguing with a woman known to him before he heard a slapping noise.

The victim attempted to calm the situation, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly got upset and swung a metal pipe at the victim, hitting his arm after the victim blocked the attack.

Duenas was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and placed under house arrest.

He was ordered to have no contact and stay away from the alleged victim.

Duenas is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 15.