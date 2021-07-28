A man was placed under arrest after being accused of attempting to stab his victim at a local game room in Harmon on Monday night.

Simpat Louis, 43, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance at the Lucky Land game room in Harmon where the victim claimed that the suspect tried to stab him with a knife.

The victim allegedly told officers that the suspect began talking to him, but that he was unable to understand, adding that the suspect appeared to be drunk.

The suspect then became irate and began yelling at the victim, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife and swung it at the victim, but the victim ran away in fear for his safety.

A witness allegedly told police that she saw the suspect lunging toward the victim.