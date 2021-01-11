Man arrested in child molestation case

A man has been arrested after having been accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl known to him.

Jeremy Jerome Borja, 34, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution, the teen told police that she was in bed when she felt the suspect touching her genital area.

The suspect left the room after the child told him to stop, document state.

The victim also alleged the suspect inappropriately touched her genitals three years prior when she was in the fifth grade.

The child told officers she was afraid of the suspect, documents state.