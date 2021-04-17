Segundo A. Sablan, 27, was arrested 23 days after a fatal two-car crash claimed the life of a man on Route 8 in Barrigada.

However, the Office of the Attorney General has not brought him before a judge to formally charge him; it's been nearly two days.

Sablan was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday. Police records said Sablan was transferred to the Department of Corrections at 9:30 the same night.

By law, a suspect must be brought before a judge within 48 hours of arrest and charged, or must be released from custody.

Based on that window, Sablan would have needed to be charged by 5:31 p.m. Friday.

According to Superior Court of Guam spokeswoman Kristina Blaz, no magistrate hearings were scheduled for Friday. Magistrate hearings normally are set for 3 p.m.

However, it's not likely that Sablan will be released, even if the OAG does not charge him. Sablan has outstanding warrants of arrest that mean he will continue to be detained in connection with the other cases.

It took police nearly a week to apprehend Sablan after they issued a wanted flyer on April 9 seeking information from the community about his whereabouts.

Although Sablan has not been charged formally in the fatal crash, GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao, said in a press release, "Through the course of the crash investigation, traffic investigators learned that Segundo Sablan was also wanted for questioning to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint."

Sablan also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said.

Police said that the driver of a black Lexus was behind a Nissan Versa headed east when the Lexus crashed into the Versa.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the road and hit a concrete pole.

The driver of the Versa was identified through the investigation as Sablan. He allegedly fled the scene before police showed up.