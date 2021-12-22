Man arrested in deadly Route 15 crash

A man involved in a serious car crash that left a woman dead and a girl injured has been arrested.

Bradley Jared Macaranas Borja, 24, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide while driving impaired, negligent homicide, reckless driving, three counts of reckless driving with injuries, DWI, three counts of vehicular negligence/ driving impaired with bodily injuries, no driver’s license, speeding in a posted zone, driver and passenger seat belt required.

The Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol Division investigated the crash which occurred on Aug. 19 on Route 15 by Smith Bridge Corporation in Yigo.

Borja was the driver of a white Buick headed south when he collided with a gray Nissan Kicks traveling in the opposite direction.

The woman driving the Nissan was pronounced dead by attending physicians. Her passenger was also taken to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Borja is being held at Department of Corrections.