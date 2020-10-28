A man accused of repeatedly attacking a woman known to him before he threatened to burn down her residence has been arrested.

Eliud Bulei, also known as Eliud Dulei, 34, was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony; family violence through strangulation; terrorizing as a third-degree felony; family violence as a misdemeanor; and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect picked up a rock and threw it at a bedroom window where the victim lives, causing the window to break.

The suspect later slapped the victim, known to him, in the face, documents state.

Later that day, the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck and threw her against a wall, while holding onto her neck.

He was also accused of repeatedly punching the victim before he struck her with a wooden stick, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly threatened to burn down the residence with a portable gas torch.