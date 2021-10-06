Police arrested a man accused in a stabbing reported in Dededo nearly two months ago.

Manuel Junior Cabrera Tedtaotao, 39, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault, assault, reckless conduct, theft of property, criminal facilitation and guilt established by complicity.

On Aug. 21, detectives with the Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to Fusions Street in Dededo where a man was found with multiple stab and burn wounds throughout his body. The man was taken to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment.

Investigators then issued a wanted flyer for the suspect and found him at his residence the following day.

However, police at the time didn’t charge Tedtaotao in the August stabbing and instead arrested him in connection to an unrelated case on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor, The Guam Daily Post files state.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post that investigators needed to conduct more interviews and collect evidence before they could charge the suspect for the stabbing.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao on Wednesday said through the course of the investigation, detectives identified a person of interest in connection to the stabbing and made the arrest.

Tedtaotao is being held at the Department of Corrections and will answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam.