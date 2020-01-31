Benjamin John Quinata, 37, faces a third-degree felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after police found drug paraphernalia in an eyeglasses case, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in Superior Court of Guam.

Quinata was charged Wednesday, Jan. 29. Officers stopped a car in Agat with an expired insurance and registration. Quinata, who was driving the car, allegedly stated that he did not have a driver's license and could not produce registration or insurance for the vehicle, documents state.

Officers noted Quinata appeared to be acting nervous, avoided eye contact, and was looking around the vehicle, court documents state.

Officers asked Quinata to exit the vehicle and asked if there were any weapons or anything illegal in the car. Quinata said he didn't know and that it was his auntie's car.

Quinata had a black pouch around his body, which officers searched and removed an eyeglass case. Quinata stated that the bag wasn't his, court documents stated.

Inside the case, officers found scissors, a cut heat-sealed straw and an improvised glass pipe containing white frost residue and black burnt residue later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, court documents stated.

Quinata stated, "That's not mine, sir," documents stated.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a red plastic container on the driver's door panel with five clear cut straws, two green cut straws, a white sponge with black residue, and twelve plastic resealable bags with white residue that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, documents state.

Quinata also faces charges of an expired registration, no mandatory insurance, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license as violations.